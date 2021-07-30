Take a look back at 25 photos from a 'saucy Saturday' night out in Northampton in 2008

Take a look back at 25 pictures that Northampton's "mini celebrity" Disco Henry took while on a night out in the town on Saturday, September 27 2008.

For those who do not know Disco Henry he has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

The photographer has only just returned to the town's clubs last weekend (Saturday, July 24) after 16 months of Covid lockdown restrictions.

In an exclusive interview with the Chron earlier this year, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people. I love socialising. I don't get much financial gain out of it, I just love it.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people."

Spending so many years in town and watching different generations party, what has Disco Henry seen and what were his favourite nights out?

He said: "Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

