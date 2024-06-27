Take a look back at 25 Disco Henry photos from a 2009 summer night out down Bridge Street, Northampton

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Take a look back at 25 photos 'mini celebrity' Disco Henry took while out in Northampton in June 2009.

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004 - he was possibly one of the first in the town to really utilise the internet and social media to provide people with memories of their nights out.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at in town 15 years ago

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 percent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.