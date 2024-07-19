Take a look back at 25 Disco Henry photos from 2009 when Jaguar Skills played at Ghost nightclub in Northampton

Take a look back at 25 pictures Northampton's Disco Henry took when drum and bass DJ Jaguar Skills came to town in August 2009.

Disco Henry has been taking photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since 2004.

In a past interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry gave an insight into what it's been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people I would say they know me. People know of me and obviously my Facebook, which has about 26,000 followers now.

"When people look back on my pictures they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I have probably met and pictured millions of people.

"It's lovely to be recognised and to be appreciated for my work. I think 99 per cent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger capacity of people. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now, there was more camaraderie."

Nostalgic pictures from a night out in town 15 years ago

When Jaguar Skills played at Ghost nightclub in Northampton

Photo: Disco Henry

Nostalgic pictures from a night out in town 15 years ago

When Jaguar Skills played at Ghost nightclub in Northampton

Photo: Disco Henry

Nostalgic pictures from a night out in town 15 years ago

When Jaguar Skills played at Ghost nightclub in Northampton

Photo: Disco Henry

Nostalgic pictures from a night out in town 15 years ago

When Jaguar Skills played at Ghost nightclub in Northampton

Photo: Disco Henry

