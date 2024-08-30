Take a look back at 24 Disco Henry photos from a 2009 summer night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod

Chief Reporter

Published 29th Aug 2024, 14:25 BST
Updated 30th Aug 2024, 08:34 BST
Take a look back at 24 photos taken by Disco Henry on Bridge Street in Northampton in June 2009.

Disco Henry has been capturing photos of revellers in Northampton and Wellingborough nightclubs since way back in 2004.

In an interview with Chronicle & Echo, Disco Henry shared what it’s been like being a "mini celebrity" across the county.

He said: "I would say I'm a mini celebrity in Northants. If you asked most people, I’d say they know me. People know of me and, of course, my Facebook, which now has about 26,000 followers.

"It's lovely to be recognised and appreciated for my work. I think 99 percent of people appreciate what I do. I just do it because I love people.

"When people look back on my pictures, they say how good the nights out were. I was taking a thousand photos some nights. I’ve probably met and photographed millions of people.

"Between 2006 and 2015 were my favourite years. My favourite nights were at NB's and Lava Ignite because of the larger crowd. Embargos was great. Groove was great, too. It was a lot more fun 10 years ago than it is now; there was more camaraderie."

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago

1. June 2009 night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago

2. June 2009 night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago

3. June 2009 night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago

4. June 2009 night out in Bridge Street, Northampton

Nostalgic pictures from a night out at NB's 15 years ago Photo: Disco Henry

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Disco HenryNorthamptonFacebookWellingboroughNorthants

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.