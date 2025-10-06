Take a look at these 10 BARGAIN lunchtime deals at food and drink venues across Northampton

2 . The Smoke Pit

Industrial smokehouse and barbecue restaurant The Smoke Pit, located in The Ridings, offers a £10 lunch menu. There are a variety of burgers, wings, nachos and more to choose from, served with house fries and a can of soft drink for a bargain £10. The deal applies from 12pm until 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and 12pm until 3pm on Fridays. Photo: The Smoke Pit