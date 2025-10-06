Take a look at these 10 BARGAIN lunchtime deals at food and drink venues across Northampton

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 6th Oct 2025, 12:07 BST
Take a look at these 10 bargain lunchtime deals available at food and drink venues across Northampton.

We are spoiled for choice when it comes to the variety of eateries in our town, and many have great offers running to entice diners at quieter times of the day.

From traditional pubs who have successfully made a name for themselves across Northampton, to up-and-coming chop and smokehouses, you do not want to miss out on these deals. Let’s take a look…

Industrial smokehouse and barbecue restaurant The Smoke Pit, located in The Ridings, offers a £10 lunch menu. There are a variety of burgers, wings, nachos and more to choose from, served with house fries and a can of soft drink for a bargain £10. The deal applies from 12pm until 2pm from Monday to Thursday, and 12pm until 3pm on Fridays.

Chophouse restaurant Hops and Chops, located in Kent Road, also has a £10 lunchtime menu. Packed with open sandwiches, burgers and small plates, which are served with fries and a soft drink, it costs just £10 per person. Lunch service runs from 12pm until 2.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Zapato Lounge, located at the heart of Northampton town centre just outside the Grosvenor Centre in Newland Walk, has a lunchtime deal available from 12pm until 5pm from Monday to Friday. You can grab a mug of soup and half a tuna melt or tomato and mozzarella panini for just £6.95.

