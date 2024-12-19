Take a look at the 15 best restaurants across Northampton in 2024, according to Google Reviews

It is the perfect season to spend time with loved ones, so why not visit one of these popular venues that have already been tried and tested by your fellow residents?

Each of these restaurants has achieved at least an impressive 4.6 stars out of five, with a minimum of 70 Google Reviews.

From a number of authentic Italian restaurants to a Pan-Asian venue dedicated to showcasing the continent’s rich and diverse flavours, waste no time in booking your tables at the following places.

All star ratings and the number of reviews were correct at the time of writing in December 2024.

Take a look at the 15 best restaurants across Northampton, according to Google Reviews…

The 15 best restaurants across Northampton, according to Google Reviews

Arizi Italian Restaurant 4.9 stars based on 126 Google Reviews. Arizi Italian Restaurant is located at the heart of Kingsthorpe and is a relatively new addition to the town, having been established last September. Location: 61 Harborough Road, NN2 7SH. Website: https://www.facebook.com/ariziitalianrestaurant/

Oblique 4.8 stars based on 318 Google Reviews. Taking second place is Oblique, which operates as a restaurant, cafe, cocktail and wine bar in a modern and inviting space. Location: 270 Wellingborough Road, NN1 4EJ. Website: https://www.oblique-northampton.co.uk/

La Trattoria Italian Restaurant & Bar 4.8 stars based on 88 Google Reviews. La Trattoria is an authentic Italian restaurant, which serves freshly prepared pasta dishes inspired by the owner's home region Abruzzo. Location: 1 College Street Mews, NN1 2QF. Website: https://latrattoria-ristorante.co.uk/