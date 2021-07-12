Taco Bell cheers up football fans in Northampton with a free taco

Claim a free taco from Taco Bell from tomorrow (July 13).

Mexican restaurant chain, Taco Bell, is still set to give away free tacos to football fans in Northampton from tomorrow.

Despite England's loss, Taco Bell in Sixfields will still reward local fans with free Crunchy Tacos to celebrate the England team's performances in the UEFA Euro 2020 Championships this summer.

All day from tomorrow (July 13) on Taco Tuesday, Brits will be able to claim a free taco from any of the chain's 63 restaurants across the UK.

General manager for Taco Bell UK and Europe, Gino Casciani, said: "We wanted to provide football fans across the UK with something to cheer this week and what better way to do that than with free tacos!

"England fans should be proud of their country and their own support, and we want to thank them the best way we know how.”

Taco Bell will also be encouraging fans to join in the online conversation on social media with the hashtag #iSeeATaco.

Fans can enjoy a free Crunchy Taco on Taco Tuesday July 13 from all UK Taco Bell restaurants, while stocks last. Customers will not need to make a purchase to claim their free taco and this offer is available for dine-in or take out, excluding delivery.

The promotion ends at 11.59pm Tuesday, July 13.