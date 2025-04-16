Easter supermarket hours: Full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend

Here is your guide to the supermarket opening hours during Easter 🛒

Easter weekend begins on Friday April 18

Supermarkets will be open at reduced hours during Easter

Most supermarkets will be closed on Easter Sunday

Easter weekend is due to kick off on Good Friday, which takes place on Friday, April 18. The cultural holiday will come to an end on Bank Holiday Monday, on Monday April 21.

During Easter weekend, supermarkets will be operating reduced hours, with some even closing completely on certain days during Easter.

Here is a full list of opening hours for the major UK supermarkets over the Easter weekend.

Asda

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

Morrisons

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 8pm

Lidl

Good Friday: 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 9am to 9pm

Aldi

Good Friday: 8am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm

M&S Food

Good Friday: 10am to 6pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 10am to 6pm

Waitrose

Good Friday: 8am to 8pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 8pm

Sainsbury’s

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

Tesco

Good Friday: 6am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 8am to 6pm

Co-op

Good Friday: 7am to 10pm

Easter Sunday: Closed

Bank Holiday Monday: 7am to 10pm

