Street food and event app sees 33% growth across the county as founder pivots to increase benefits

A well-known app, which makes it easier to find street food vendors and pop-up events across Northamptonshire and beyond, has seen 33 percent growth in this county since its launch last May.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vanessa Anderson is the brain behind the unique Indi Local app, which has undergone a transformation since the start of 2025 to help connect street food traders with event organisers and others who want to utilise their services.

The initial concept was simple. Businesses and event organisers let the team know when and where they were going to be, and this information was presented as a map for users to explore and discover.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year has seen some exciting updates to build on the above, which Vanessa and her team hope will continue to have a positive impact on the reach of street food traders moving forward.

Vanessa Anderson is the brain behind the unique Indi Local app, which has undergone a transformation since the start of 2025 to help connect street food traders with event organisers and others who want to utilise their services.

One of those changes was adding digital business profiles to the app, in which street food vendors can upload information about their business, menu, upcoming schedule and locations, and social media platforms.

Vendors can then spread the word about their business profiles, as they each have a unique link to share with their customers and all the information can be found in one place.

The team also has a greater focus on helping vendors with their marketing and linking them up to event organisers and businesses who want to utilise their services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not only is Indi Local committed to helping street food vendors develop their presence on the app through business profiles and the trusty map, but connect them with the right people in-person too.

Not only is Indi Local committed to helping street food vendors develop their presence on the app through business profiles and the trusty map, but connect them with the right people in-person too.

When asked how 2025 has been for Indi Local so far, Vanessa said: “It’s gone really well. We are seeing growth across Northamptonshire and the UK.

“We launched last year and have gained about 180 vendors and event organisers, who joined the app to reach more people in their communities.

“64 are from Northamptonshire alone and we’ve seen a 33 percent growth here – which covers the number of users, events and businesses who share their pop-ups. It’s really exciting and still our strongest place.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Vanessa explained the most recent pivot is towards matching street food vendors with companies requesting traders for their events – such as businesses, pubs and corporate bookings.

“We’ve been building relationships with companies to offer the vendors the opportunity to have new trade pitches with event partners,” she said. “We’re matchmaking to bring street food to more people.”

‘We’re spotlighting those riding the storm’

Vanessa was asked if she has seen any interesting patterns among the hospitality industry throughout 2025, from her close interactions with traders and business owners.

“Street food is becoming a very popular choice for catering at events, weddings and corporate dos,” she said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re getting more phone calls from people wanting to support traders, as they are local and more adventurous with their culinary tastes. It’s much cheaper to get a food truck in rather than corporate caterers, and it’s becoming more and more popular.”

Vanessa says there is also more competition, which has resulted in some events getting lower footfall as visitors are now spread across a wider offering.

“The cost of living is impacting consumer behaviours too,” said Vanessa. “If you’re going to treat yourself, why not do it by visiting a local vendor or street food event?

“You’ll be helping a family business and the local community. We’re supporting the movement and spotlighting those riding the storm we’re going through at the moment.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a bid to offer as much support as they can to the industry, Indi Local will soon launch its ‘Cosy Up at the Pub’ autumn campaign.

Vanessa said: “Since we are getting an increasing number of pubs reaching out, we’ll be offering them a rotation of street food vendors. This will encourage people to go to pubs and get bums on seats. They will buy drinks and support the street food vendor outside.”

Vanessa is also proud that her team has got vendors in front of national clients, such as placement at the T20 at the County Cricket Ground, a corporate party hosted by a big London law firm, and big names from the automotive industry.

“We kept the app free for the entire first year as a deliberate attempt to build up our client base as a new business,” said Vanessa. “Now that period is ending and vendors can join from 41p per day. It’s a cost-efficient way to advertise.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Free members can advertise five events per year. The app-only membership starts at £12.50 per month and you can share as many pop-ups as you want in the app.

“The supplier membership is for traders who want to be considered for corporate gigs and booked for events. This will start from £30 per month. It depends how much exposure you want.”

For more information on Indi Local, visit their website here.