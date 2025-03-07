The floral flavoured drinks are available now ☕

Starbucks has confirmed the launch of its spring 2025 menu

The menu includes a brand-new lavender range

The lavender range was previously successful in the US

Starbucks has confirmed the full list of items included on its spring 2025 menu, which puts a lavender twist on coffee.

Available from Thursday March 6, Starbucks’ new spring menu includes an all-new lavender range, following on from major success in the US.

The floral flavour range includes; the Lavender Velvet Latte, Iced Lavender Latte, the Iced Lavender Matcha Latte, and the Lavender Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

Starbucks unveils lavender drinks in spring 2025 menu - full list of items | Starbucks/Adobe Stock

Starbucks previously launched lavender flavoured drinks in the US last spring, which were an instant success with Starbucks drinkers. Given the US success, Starbucks has introduced the range in the UK for spring 2025.

To celebrate the launch of the lavender range, Starbucks stores across the UK have been transformed into ‘lavender-inspired retreats’, from Friday March 15.

Prices start from; £4.60 for the Lavender Velvet Latte, £4.65 for the Iced Lavender Latte, £4.65 for the Iced Lavender Matcha Latte, £5 for the Lavender Cream Frappuccino blended beverage.

As part of the spring 2025 menu, Starbucks is celebrating Easter with the return of the Easter Crispy Bar. Available from Thursday April 10 to Thursday April 24, the Easter Crispy bar has a chocolate crispy base with layers of caramel and chocolate, decorated with mini eggs, white chocolate buttons and flaked milk chocolate. Prices start from £2.75.

For more information on Starbucks’ spring 2025 menu, please visit its website for details.