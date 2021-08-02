Smoke Street: 21 pictures of the inaugural food event at Northampton's Franklin's Gardens

A popular food festival has joined forces with a Northampton restaurant to create a brand new event - and it launched this weekend.

Smoke Street is the brainchild Bite Street - an established, pop-up food event - and Smoke Pit - a popular Northampton, barbeque restaurant.

The new collaborative event focuses on cooking with smoke and fire with plenty of choice for customers.

The inaugural event was due to take place earlier in July, however had to be postponed and finally took place this weekend (July 30 - August 1).

There was also a schedule of live entertainment and music, including headliner Britain's Got Talent star Sean Heydon, as well as activities for children.

The food, drink and entertainment all made for a successful launch at the Franklin's Gardens supporter village, with loads of laughter and smiles from customers.

Here are 21 pictures of the event taken on Sunday (August 1).

1. Smoke Street Traders and customers enjoyed the first ever Smoke Street event at Franklin's Gardens between July 30 and August 1. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds. Buy photo

