Six-year-old budding food reviewer to host street food event this May at hidden gem outdoor venue

A six-year-old budding food reviewer is set to host a street food event at a hidden gem outdoor venue this Spring Bank Holiday Monday in May.

Woo, who has accumulated almost 600 followers on her Instagram page @woo_reviews, was approached by the team at T’s Coffee to host her own event.

Located at Pitsford Quarry from 11am until 3pm on May 26, the following six vendors will be in attendance at ‘Woo Fest’ – The Rub BBQ, Jojo’s Dough on the Go, Waffle Wands, Hyde Dhaba, The Courtyard Creperie and T’s Coffee.

Woo founded her Instagram page last year, after she found a love for sending videos to her family members during the pandemic when she visited food venues across Northampton and beyond.

The six-year-old was asked how it feels that she has more than 500 followers who love to watch her reviews across the county.

Woo said although it is “amazing” that her following continues to grow, she is not bothered by the numbers and she would be happy if just five people were interested in her page.

“I get to try new foods and inspire other children to try new things,” said Woo, talking about her favourite thing about having her own food blog. “People are always kind to me.”

The collaboration between Woo and T’s Coffee came about after the six-year-old tried her first crepe from The Courtyard Creperie and filmed her reaction.

Woo was invited back by Tracey Onley, of T’s Coffee and The Courtyard Creperie, to see how crepes are made and was asked if she would like to host her own food festival.

Woo says she is “really excited” to bring Woo Fest to life, with some of her favourite “mouth-watering and delicious” food vendors across Northamptonshire.

Attendees can also expect to see some stalls and performances by other aspirational young people.

Anyone who pays a visit to Woo Fest is asked to make a donation in aid of The Lewis Foundation, which delivers 2,000 gift packs to adult cancer patients across the Midlands each month.

This is not the first time Woo has done something positive in aid of The Lewis Foundation, as she took part in a ‘colour run’ last year for the chosen charity.

It is also hoped that the six food vendors in attendance will produce a ‘Woo Special’ and a portion of each sale of this product will be donated.

The ambitious six-year-old is already looking to the future and says if May’s event is a success, she definitely wants to host another one.

For more information on the upcoming Woo Fest, take a look at Woo Reviews on Instagram here.