Shakespearean-themed beer festival taking place at popular Northampton ale house this weekend

A popular independent Northampton ale house is hosting a Shakespearean-themed beer festival this weekend which promises more than 20 different real ales and ciders to choose from.

St Giles House's beer festival will officially open tomorrow (Friday, August 20) at 7.30pm for a weekend of "entertainment, live music and banter, at a CAMRA award-winning pub".

Joint owner of the pub Terry Steers said there is around 2,000 pints available for the weekend in the form of 18 different real ales and six different traditional ciders.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

St Giles Ale House

The "Midsummers Night Theme" festival was supposed to take place last summer but had to be postponed due to Covid.

Terry said: "All of the ales and ciders are named after Shakespeare characters and plays. The idea for the theme came because it was supposed to be in mid-summer last year, so Midsummer's Night Dream theme.

"All the ales are in the garden, all the ciders are in the bar. There's 2,000 pints to get through in total. Oh yeah, we will get through them.

"People can expect a CAMRA award-winning pub, great banter, a range of great ales and ciders, and wonderful entertainment."

Entertainment includes live music from Scott Walters and Adam the Greek, who play "acoustic stuff", says Terry.

The baird of Northampton, Paul Giffney, will also be in attendance on Friday to officially open the festival at 7.30pm, with live music then starting at 8pm.

On Saturday (August 21), live music will start at 1pm and be on "all day long".

On Sunday, music will start at 1pm and finish at 6pm.

The pub launched almost five years ago and has very much been known as a traditional real ale pub.