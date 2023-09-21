September 2023 rankings for the ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable

From pub grub, to Mediterranean feasts...
The latest rankings for the top ten most booked restaurants on OpenTable in Northamptonshire have been revealed.
Each month, website OpenTable analyses more than 400,000 new diner reviews and sorts them by category to help foodies discover new favourites.
This includes a top ten most booked list. Currently – as of September 20, 2023 – that list includes everything from village pubs, to independent Mediterranean restaurants, so there is plenty of popular options to help give you eating out inspiration.
Below are the top ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable.
Dropping all the way from top spot to number ten, is Bill's at Rushden Lakes.
The national chain offers breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner and drinks. Photo: UGC
Formerly known as Darlington's, The Heart of the Shire on-site eatery has snuck into the top ten most booked list. OpenTable flags the cafe's afternoon tea as a 'top experience'.
Now known as The 1867, the tearoom, which placed ninth on the OpenTable list, offers tea-time favourites of toasted teacakes, scones and cream tea, as well cakes, on display in the cake cabinet. Photo: The 1867
In at number eight, is The Stuffed Olive in Wellingborough Road, Northampton. This contemporary restaurant serves Mediterranean cuisine and a global wine list. Photo: The Stuffed Olive