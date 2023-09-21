September 2023 rankings for the ten most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire, according to OpenTable

3 . The most booked restaurants in Northamptonshire

Formerly known as Darlington's, The Heart of the Shire on-site eatery has snuck into the top ten most booked list. OpenTable flags the cafe's afternoon tea as a 'top experience'. Now known as The 1867, the tearoom, which placed ninth on the OpenTable list, offers tea-time favourites of toasted teacakes, scones and cream tea, as well cakes, on display in the cake cabinet. Photo: The 1867