Sausage and Cider Festival returns to Northampton with a banger IN PICTURES

The Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival returned this weekend for the first time in two years.

The event took place beneath the North Stand at Sixfields stadium on Friday, June 24 and Saturday, June 25 and boasted 30 different ciders and a variety of sausages cooked over fire.

Independent vendors at the event included The Smoke Pit, Broke n Bone BBQ, Banquet 1415 and Satina’s Wood Fired Pizza Co.

Northampton’s foodies additionally got to enjoy some live music from Irish band, The Life of Riley, as they tucked into their BBQ.

The festival helped to raise money for community and youth activities at Northampton Town FC.

Here are 26 pictures from the Northampton Sausage and Cider Festival:

