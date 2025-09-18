Saffron chef will honour 65 years of spice in curry cook-off

Saffron chef Khaledur Rahman will be competing in the BCA Awards cook-off

A chef from a multi-award-winning Northampton restaurant will be creating a special dish to mark 65 years of the Bangladeshi Caterers Association as part of an annual competition.

Khaledur Rahman, a chef at Saffron in Castilian Street, Northampton, is one of dozens of curry chefs from across the country set to showcase their culinary skills in the Bangladesh Caterers Association Curry Chef of the Year competition.

The cook-off takes place in London on Tuesday, 30 September, at Hammersmith & Fulham College, with chefs given just an hour to prepare and cook for a panel of judges using a box of mystery ingredients supplied by the BCA.

Khaledur said: “I will be competing against some of the finest chefs in our industry and I’m looking forward to showing my flair and creativity.

“The BCA has been a great support for restaurant owners for the past 65 years and I’m excited to create a dish that honours the impact the organization has had.”

A panel of expert judges will be on hand to rate the dishes on factors such as taste, aroma, presentation and hygiene

Atik Rahman BEM, the convenor of the 2025 BCA Awards Ceremony, said: “These awards provide our chefs with a platform to showcase their incredible flair and talent on the national stage. They will be given everything they need to create some truly stunning dishes for our guest judges who will be making the most of the hottest ticket in town.”

The finalists will then be shortlisted and the winner announced at the prestigious Bangladesh Caterers Association Awards 2025, taking place at the Westminster Bridge Hotel on Sunday, 9 November.

Saffron owner Naz Islam added: “The competition will be fierce as the BCA cook-off is seen as the pinnacle of Indian cuisine but fingers crossed Khaledur can do us proud and come out on top.”

The Bangladesh Caterers Association was set up in 1960 and represents 12,000 restaurateurs across the UK. For more details on the competition and the association visit www.bca1960.com