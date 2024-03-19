Watch more of our videos on Shots!

I visited an iconic Northampton pub and restaurant following a major refurbishment – here’s what I thought.

I was recently invited to The Britannia pub in Bedford Road to review its extensive refurbishment, which was completed just before Christmas.

Although I’ve not been in years, I have good memories of walking down to The Britannia and spending a sunny afternoon sitting in the back garden by the canal. The combination of a walk and a stop for lunch and drinks makes it a favourite destination for many.

The Britannia

Upon hearing about the refurbishment, I was curious, as the pub was in need of a makeover during my last visit.

However, I was delighted to find that both the interior and exterior had been completely revitalised, with new furniture, fittings, and even an outdoor bar in the garden area overlooking the River Nene.

Arriving on Friday evening (March 15), I immediately noticed the new exterior which exudes a cosy, cottage-like charm.

Stepping through the doors, I was greeted by a bustling atmosphere around the brand-new bar, which now occupies the front of the venue. This strategic relocation of the bar has breathed new life into the entrance of the venue and made space further back.

Here's what the huge new restaurant area looks like

Moving the bar to the front has nicely separated the drinkers from the diners, making the whole place feel more put together and easier to navigate. It's like they've untangled a bit of a social knot, and it definitely makes for a more relaxed atmosphere.

The restaurant area, now expanded in the absence of the former bar, was full of diners and sit-down drinkers from 7pm until 9.30pm and was consistent in the riverside cottage charm that it’s aiming for.

The new furnishings contribute to an inviting cottage ambiance, complete with log burners, leather chairs, artwork, timber frames, and ample tables.

While I didn't have the chance to experience the outdoor bar first hand, it looks like it will be a popular spot, especially during the spring and summer months.

Here's the brand new bar in the 'waterfront garden' area

Regarding the food, while slightly overpriced for what was offered, as is the case with most places now, and with service being a bit slow due to it being busy, it's clear that the refurbishment has breathed new life into this classic establishment. The high turnout on Friday evening is a testament to its success so far.

Overall, The Britannia's refurbishment has successfully modernised this beloved pub and restaurant while enhancing its Olde English charm.