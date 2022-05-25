An opening date has been revealed for an historic Northampton boozer that has been taken over by a well-known pub company.

The Windmill in Welford Road, Kingsthorpe was taken over by McManus Pub Company five weeks ago and has since undergone refurbishment works.

A spokeswoman said McManus Pub Company has given the boozer “a refresh, whilst maintaining all of the elements that make for a great local”.

The Windmill in Welford Road will reopen on Friday (May 27)

The pub is set to reopen this Friday (May 27).

General manager Amie Burn said: “I’m excited and proud to have been given the chance to run a pub that sits so firmly at the heart of the community and is so loved by locals.

“We’ll be focussed on delivering the best hospitality experience through a quality drinks range, a warm and welcoming team, and fantastic entertainment from live music to Sky Sports.”

The pub will be serving small plates and bar snacks and will also be featuring some “fantastic” local food vendors such as Santina’s Woodfired Pizza Oven and many more, according to the spokeswoman.

"The Windmill is a favourite for many, from local football teams looking for post match pints, to hosting darts teams, to people looking for a game of pool or just a drink with friends," the spokeswoman added.

"It is considered one of the oldest surviving pubs in the area and offers numerous areas to relax and enjoy a drink in, as well as a significant beer garden which makes for the perfect hangout this summer."

To find out more about the events and upcoming opening, follow The Windmill on Facebook, https://www.facebook.com/TheWindmillNorthampton.

History of the pub

Local historian Dave Knibb said The Windmill is an “outside contender for the oldest surviving pub in Northampton”.

Dave said: “There is no evidence to ever prove it one way or the other. What is provable, though, is that John Hales was the landlord back in 1749 so it certainly has some pedigree.”