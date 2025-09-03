Revealed: Latest food hygiene ratings for 29 pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northampton

By David Summers
Published 3rd Sep 2025, 14:59 BST
The latest food hygiene ratings for establishments across Northampton and the surrounding area have been published.

The list includes 29 restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafes, all of which have received ratings from five stars through to three stars.

The Food Standards Agency publishes the ratings of all establishments in the local area. A rating of 5 shows hygiene standards are very good, 4 is good and 3 is satisfactory. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Hygiene ratings have consistently improved since the scheme was introduced. Of the region’s 871 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 651 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings, according to the latest report.

1. Food hygiene ratings

Wings 101 at 200 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4eb; rated on July 30

2. Rated 5

Wings 101 at 200 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4eb; rated on July 30 Photo: Google

Balti Central at 15 Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on July 9

3. Rated 5

Balti Central at 15 Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on July 9 Photo: Google

Browns Coffee Shop at 9a Coppice Drive, Parklands, Northampton, Nn3 6nd; rated on June 18

4. Rated 5

Browns Coffee Shop at 9a Coppice Drive, Parklands, Northampton, Nn3 6nd; rated on June 18 Photo: Google

