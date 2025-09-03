Revealed: Latest food hygiene ratings for 29 pubs, restaurants, cafes and takeaways in Northampton

The list includes 29 restaurants, pubs, takeaways and cafes, all of which have received ratings from five stars through to three stars.

The Food Standards Agency publishes the ratings of all establishments in the local area. A rating of 5 shows hygiene standards are very good, 4 is good and 3 is satisfactory. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.

Hygiene ratings have consistently improved since the scheme was introduced. Of the region’s 871 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 651 (75%) have ratings of five and none have zero ratings, according to the latest report.

Food hygiene ratings A Food Standards Agency rating certificate is pictured in the window of a restaurant.

Rated 5 Wings 101 at 200 Wellingborough Road, Northampton, Nn1 4eb; rated on July 30

Rated 5 Balti Central at 15 Marefair, Northampton, Nn1 1sr; rated on July 9