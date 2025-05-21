Renowned Northants café supports local in new menu offering

Home lifestyle store – Bell of Northampton is partnering with three local food producers to create a new look menu for the summer.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located in the heart of Bell of Northampton’s showroom on Kingsthorpe Road, Northampton, the much loved Love Lunch café continues to use local produce as part of its menu offering.

A trio of local suppliers provide regular deliveries to the store. Wesses Bakery in Market Harborough provides Bell with a daily delivery of essential fresh produce, including bread and milk to help the café serve up its range of sandwiches and variety of delicious barista-made coffees and specialty teas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Daily deliveries of fresh fruit, vegetables, cheese and salad are provided by Brixworth greengrocer, K F Troop & Sons. The family-run business is co-owned by Sam Troop, the third generation of greengrocer within the business, following in the footsteps of his father and grandfather.

The new Love Lunch summer menu has some great new additions for the summer months

His grandfather set up the business in the 1960s, starting out with mobile vans to deliver produce door-to-door. In the early 1990s the business expanded with the addition of a shop in Brixworth and it began to service those in the catering industry. Over the last 15 years, deliveries to restaurants and cafes has grown with Bell being one of its valued customers since the Love Lunch Café opened ten years ago.

Ecton butcher W H Thomas makes regular deliveries of Cumberland-style sausages and thick cut, unsmoked back bacon, which are used as part of Love Lunch’s all day breakfast offering.

The produce will also be used for items on the specials board which include homemade sausage rolls and breakfast avocado on sourdough with bacon and egg.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A family-run business with a small team of butchers, the first W H Thomas shop opened in September 2014 using the quality meat produced on its East Lodge Farm. A Farm Assured holding, the Farm has Red Tractor approval which means that food has been responsibly sourced, safely produced and comes from crops and animals that have been well cared for.

Bell of Northampton is looking forward to welcoming customers to try out the new Love Lunch menu

Amongst the items on the new menu are freshly prepared salads including Greek-style with feta and olives, and Waldorf with celery, apple, walnuts and grapes. There are also new additions to the range of sandwiches, toasties and paninis on offer, including hummus, gherkins, coriander and tomato; goats cheese, aubergine and onion chutney, and prawns in a Marie-rose sauce.

Bell is also renowned for their homemade cakes, scones with jam and signature afternoon teas, which remain firmly on the menu. All food is made in store using only the freshest and finest locally sourced ingredients, which is then baked in one of two Aga’s.

Daily deliveries also help to ensure that Bell have the produce they need to make their own jams and chutneys on site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our aim at Love Lunch is to provide a warm and welcoming atmosphere where you can enjoy freshly made food, delicious drinks and great company,” said Alex Dunkley, Love Lunch team leader. “We are keen to continue sourcing local produce and our team put their heart and soul into every recipe we create using these ingredients.

“Our new summer menu has some great new additions for the summer months but some firm favourites also remain. We look forward to welcoming customers in store soon!”

For more information about Love Lunch visit https://abell.co.uk/info-love-lunch-at-bell