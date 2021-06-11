Remember this emotional rollercoaster during Euro 2012 at Northampton's Picturedrome? Brace yourself to go through it all again!
Are you ready for this?
Friday, 11th June 2021, 12:45 pm
As England prepare for their Euro 2020 opener against Croatia on Sunday, we've gone back into the archives to find pictures from when England played Italy in the quarter-final. It was a night of high emotion, with the match ending 0-0 after extra-time, before England lost the penalty shootout 4-2.
Is there someone you recognise from the night in the Picturedrome on Sunday, April 24, 2012?
