Rebranded Northampton All Saints Church cafe makes a return under new ownership IN PICTURES

The All Saints Bistro at the historic All Saints Church in Northampton town centre has officially opened to the public.

The Mayor of Northampton, councillor Rufia Ashraf, opened the All Saints Bistro on Tuesday, May 3.

Situated in the heart of town, cafe leaseholder Craig Ryan has high hopes that shoppers and business owners alike will make the most of their outdoor seating area in the coming summer months.

Mr Ryan said: “I think it just gives people somewhere in the middle of town to come and meet and have some coffee and cake and a bit of food.

“I think we need something positive in the town. We have had too many places shut down.”

There has been a cafe in All Saints Church since the 1970s. The historic church was built in 1680 after the former church burned down in the Great Fire of Northampton in 1975.

The cafe was previously owned by former councillor Tony Ansell before the lease was signed over to The Good Loaf bakery.

However, following the devastation caused by Covid-19, the lease was signed over to Mr Ryan, who is additionally expecting to reopen iconic Northampton coffee shop, Lawrence’s in St Giles Street, during the summer months.

Mr Ryan added: “I am excited to see the cafe and the town grow because that is what we want at the end of the day.

“Making places that people want to visit and bringing people in the town and get the town bustling again like it used to be.”

The All Saints Bistro serves made-to-order cooked breakfasts, sandwiches, cakes and cream teas from 9am to 4pm every day.

Take a look at these 17 photographs of the All Saints Bistro taken by Kirsty Edmonds:

1. The All Saints Bistro The All Saints Bistro situated at the All Saints Church in Northampton town centre. Photo taken on Tuesday, May 10 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

