Punters enjoy an all new tequila bar at the Gin and Rum Festival in Northampton IN PICTURES

The weekend saw a return of the highly anticipated Gin and Rum festival at the Northampton County Cricket Ground.

The festival took place on Saturday, March 19 but, this time, it was not just gin and rum on the menu.

For the first time ever, the event introduced an all new themed tequila bar that sold a variety of up to 20 authentic Tequilas, which promised to bring 'a taste of Mexico' to the party.

Festival director, Bobby Nanua, previously said: "With the rise in Tequila sales and interest in general, it made sense for us to include Tequila within our festival.

"Covid-19 has allowed people to explore more spirits at home and hopefully this will follow through in events throughout 2022."

Gin lovers could additionally sample over 120 gins and rums on the market and take away their own complimentary samples, gin glass, reusable steel straw and more.

Take a look at 19 pictures from the Gin and Rum festival at the Northampton County Cricket Ground on Saturday, March 19:

