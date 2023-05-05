Pubs with royal names in Northampton and surrounding villages to visit during King's Coronation weekend

A patriotic way to celebrate the Coronation with a few drinks...

From street parties and afternoon teas, to town centre pageants and community lunches, there is loads going on across Northampton and the surrounding areas to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Across the three-day, Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday May 6 – Monday May 8), there is plenty for all the family to do.

And if you want to incorporate a few drinks into the long weekend, there could be a way to make it patriotic and match it to the theme of the weekend.

How about visiting all the pubs in Northampton and the surrounding areas that have a nod to the royals in their name?

Below is a round-up of 10 pubs with royal connections.

Have we missed and royal pubs? Let us know on [email protected]

1 . Royal pub names in Northampton Check out the pubs in Northampton and surrounding areas that have royal names. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

2 . Crown & Anchor In Victoria Street, Abington. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Royal Oak In Chapel Lane, Blisworth. Photo: Google Photo Sales

4 . Queen Adelaide In Manor Road, Kingsthrope. Photo: UGC Photo Sales