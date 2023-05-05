News you can trust since 1931
Pubs with royal names in Northampton and surrounding villages to visit during King's Coronation weekend

A patriotic way to celebrate the Coronation with a few drinks...

Carly Odell
Published 1st Jun 2022, 22:28 BST
Updated 5th May 2023, 10:11 BST

From street parties and afternoon teas, to town centre pageants and community lunches, there is loads going on across Northampton and the surrounding areas to mark King Charles III’s Coronation.

Across the three-day, Bank Holiday weekend (Saturday May 6 – Monday May 8), there is plenty for all the family to do.

And if you want to incorporate a few drinks into the long weekend, there could be a way to make it patriotic and match it to the theme of the weekend.

How about visiting all the pubs in Northampton and the surrounding areas that have a nod to the royals in their name?

Below is a round-up of 10 pubs with royal connections.

Have we missed and royal pubs? Let us know on [email protected]

Check out the pubs in Northampton and surrounding areas that have royal names.

1. Royal pub names in Northampton

Check out the pubs in Northampton and surrounding areas that have royal names. Photo: UGC

In Victoria Street, Abington.

2. Crown & Anchor

In Victoria Street, Abington. Photo: Google

In Chapel Lane, Blisworth.

3. Royal Oak

In Chapel Lane, Blisworth. Photo: Google

In Manor Road, Kingsthrope.

4. Queen Adelaide

In Manor Road, Kingsthrope. Photo: UGC

