From street parties and afternoon teas, to town centre pageants and community lunches, there is loads going on across Northampton and the surrounding areas to mark the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Across the four-day, Bank Holiday weekend (Thursday June 2 – Sunday June 5), there is plenty for all the family to do.

And if you want to incorporate a few drinks into the long weekend, there could be a way to make it patriotic and match it to the theme of the weekend.

How about visiting all the pubs in Northampton and the surrounding areas that have a nod to the Royals in their name?

Below is a round-up of 10 pubs with Royal connections.

Have we missed and Royal pubs? Let us know on [email protected]

1. Crown & Anchor In Victoria Street, Abington. The pub has a gin festival on during the Jubilee weekend with more than 30 options, plus live music on Friday and Saturday and a British quiz on Sunday. Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Royal Oak In Chapel Lane, Blisworth. Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Queen Adelaide In Manor Road, Kingsthrope. The pub is hosting a cheese and cider festival from Friday to Sunday and there will be live music on Saturday night. Photo: UGC Photo Sales

4. Princess Alexandra In Alexandra Road. The pub will host a 'best of British' tap takeover across the weekend and there will be a DJ on Saturday night. Photo: Google Photo Sales