Popular street food event Bite Street set for epic return in Northampton this Easter weekend

Katie Wheatley
By Katie Wheatley

Senior Reporter

Published 10th Apr 2025, 13:36 BST
Popular street food event Bite Street is set to make an epic return to Northampton this Easter weekend, which will kickstart its spring and summer programme of events.

Bite Street will return to its roots for its first pop-up of the season, taking over its usual spot at The County Cricket Ground next Thursday to Sunday (April 17 to 20).

Seven vendors will be serving street food, including three of the event’s most popular traders – The Patty Freaks with their award-winning burgers, Greek kebabs from Gyro Guys, and brisket buns from Broke ‘n Bone BBQ.

The line up also features a brand new trader, Big Dogz Tacos, which serves Mexican street food cooked with South American soul.

Bite Street will return to its roots for its first pop-up of the season, taking over its usual spot at The County Cricket Ground next Thursday to Sunday (April 17 to 20).

Manning the dessert trolley is Flats Doughnuts, fresh from their success at last year’s British Street Food Awards where they won best dessert. This award-winning business serves a Canadian speciality – freshly-made, flat doughnuts.

Bite Street founder Crispin Slee told the Chronicle & Echo: “It’s a great line up with some of the best street food traders in the game and Easter is one of the busiest events of the year.”

After a second pop-up at The County Cricket Ground over the first May Bank Holiday weekend, Bite Street will move to Delapré Abbey to take over the south lawn under a huge stretch tent.

The run at Delapré kicks off with a bumper Bank Holiday special over the late May Bank Holiday weekend – as well as a BBQ special planned for June 20 and 21, in which all vendors will be cooking over live fire.

For more information on Bite Street, and a list of the pop-up events planned until the end of June, visit their website here.

Related topics:Bite StreetNorthampton

