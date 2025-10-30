Popular sandwich shop plans to give away hundreds of freebies in exchange for invaluable charity donation

A popular sandwich shop is once again giving away hundreds of freebies to mark National Sandwich Day, but this year there is a heartwarming twist.

Spread, located in Adnitt Road, Abington, was founded by business owner Amy Adams at the start of 2023.

It was in November 2023 when Amy established this annual kind gesture as a thank you to customers for their continued support. Now, she wants to spread the impact to the wider community.

The National Sandwich Day giveaway has been a roaring success for the past two years, and it is taking place again this Sunday, November 2 from 10.30am.

This year Spread is hosting the giveaway in connection with The Hope Centre, with the motto ‘your kindness is your currency’.

Anyone who comes to claim a free sandwich is asked to bring a donation for The Hope Centre. Visitors are welcome to bring as much or as little as they want, as long as each person has at least one donation.

This may include tinned or dry foods, toiletries, sanitary products, baby products, hats, scarves, gloves, blankets or socks, with a product guide on Spread’s social media pages. There are two shops near Spread if visitors want to pick up their donations on Sunday morning.

There will be between 300 and 400 sandwiches to give away from when the doors open at 10.30am and the freebies are on a first come first serve basis with one per attendee.

When asked how it feels that this is the third year of the giveaway to mark National Sandwich Day, Amy told the Chronicle & Echo: “It is so crazy and it’s come around so quick. The business has progressed and evolved, and it’s a privilege to give back to the community.

“This year we didn’t need the promotion and we give back to our customers through our loyalty scheme, so we decided to give back to the wider community. We’re using our platform to support the less fortunate.”

Amy described 2025 as a “really good” year for Spread and the business switched things up by changing the themed menu weekly rather than monthly throughout the summer.

“There’s been a buzz in the air as new customers have posted about us on TikTok and we’ve had an influx of people,” said Amy. “We’re going from strength to strength.

“People always want more business or customers, we just want more of the same. The ultimate dream is to carry on as we are forever.”

For more information on Spread and this weekend’s National Sandwich Day giveaway, visit the business’ Instagram page here.