Popular Northampton pub with children's play area speaks out after closing down rumour
Rumours began to surface in the last few days that the hugely popular pub, in Telstar Way, was set to close.
The Chron approached Greene King, which owns the venue, to find out what was going on.
A spokesperson for Greene King told us: “We can confirm that Poppy Field Farm is open and trading as usual with no plans of closure.”
Not only that but the pub chain is also offering ‘2 Kids Eat Free All Summer at Farmhouse Inns and Farmhouse Kitchen’.
The deal runs every Monday to Friday when one adult purchases a breakfast, main meal, or carvery, and two children can then enjoy a meal on the house - plus they get a free scoop of ice cream too.
Poppy Field staff also took to social media on Monday to deny reports of closure.
The post reads: “There is a rumour being circulated that we are closing on the 25th August. We absolutely aren't!
“We've got all your favourites and kids eat free with a dining adult all summer long.”
The ‘two kids eat free’ deal runs until Friday September 5 excluding weekends.
Poppy Field, located on the former roller-bearing factory in Duston, opened in January 2017 and created around 70 jobs.
Often full to capacity, it has a carvery, ice cream parlour, Farmhouse cakes and and a play area which proves popular with families.
