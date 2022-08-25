Take a look inside this well-known village pub in Northampton which reopened TODAY (Thursday, August 25) following a major refurbishment.

The Squirrels pub in Main Road, Duston Village, has reopened its doors under new management.

The Greene King-owned pub has been taken on as part of a franchise deal by Miranda Richardson, who recently left The Live and Let Live pub in Harpole due to unsustainable operating costs.

Speaking to Chronicle & Echo, Miranda said: "It's looking good. It looks completely different to how it was. The bar has had a major refurbishment. The garden is not quite finished but it will be very different to what people used to see.

"I'm excited for it. So many people are looking forward to coming back and having somewhere new and different.

"It's nice to have the backing of Greene King to do this. Everything has been done to a high standard. The refurbishment has been a mix of ideas and concepts from myself and Greene King."

Miranda explained what customers can expect at the pub.

The landlady said: "Friday will be karaoke and DJ'ing - that weekend party feel; Saturdays will be family focused with food; and Sundays will be live music where you have some lunch and come out and watch a band.

"This is somewhere where you can bring your two year old and your 92 year old and feel confident that you and your family are in a clean, safe, fun environment.”

Other additions to The Squirrels include two six-seater garden huts with lighting and heating, which have both been named by the public following a Facebook survey.

The pub also has some “premium” lager on tap including Peroni, Asahi, and Madri. There will also be a darts board, pool table and a couple of screens inside the pub.

This August bank holiday weekend will see a DJ play tunes on Friday and band Pyro performing on Saturday.

1. The Squirrels Inn in Duston The village pub, which is under new management, has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. The Squirrels Inn in Duston The village pub, which is under new management, has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. The Squirrels Inn in Duston The village pub, which is under new management, has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. The Squirrels Inn in Duston The village pub, which is under new management, has reopened its doors following a major refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales