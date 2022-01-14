A new flagship French wine and beer shop is set to open in Northampton on Monday (January 17) making it the first of its kind in the United Kingdom.

Vins and Bieres will open at Mr Grants House - the former Ask Italian restaurant - in St Giles Square next week.

The Chronicle and Echo's photographer Kirsty Edmonds popped down on Friday (January 14) to get a sneak peek of the brand new refurbished building ahead of its grand opening.

Harriet Poupinel, originally from Northampton, and her French husband Florian have returned to the town to open the store after living together for years in Bordeaux, France.

The business is a mix between a shop, bar and charcuterie which offers hundreds of products including hundreds of different wines, beers, spirits, a range of cold meats and cheeses to be enjoyed in store or taken home.

The upstairs of the building will be used as a space for 'masterclasses', tasting sessions and live music, while the front terrace will offer outside hospitality.

Ahead of the opening, Harriet said: "We're really looking forward to opening. It's going to be a big day. The first 150 people to visit the shop will get a free welcome lager.

"Vins and Bieres is a place where you can be yourself. We have tried to make it a nice, comfortable, warm setting where you can come as you are and feel at home."

Harriet said the tasting room is finished and customers can book in now for the History of Gin masterclass on Saturday, January 22.

For more informaton, visit Vins and Bieres' Facebook page.

1. Inside the new Vins and Bieres shop in St Giles Terrace. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Inside the new Vins and Bieres shop in St Giles Terrace. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Inside the new Vins and Bieres shop in St Giles Terrace. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Inside the new Vins and Bieres shop in St Giles Terrace. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales