PICTURES: Take a look back at SIX long-lost Northampton pubs and the fascinating history behind them
These snaps of historic Northampton pubs have been dug up from the archives by local historian Dave Knibb
By Logan MacLeod
Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:43 pm
Updated Monday, 21st March 2022, 4:44 pm
Saracen's Head in Barrack Road
So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the Northampton author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's old stomping grounds.
Do you remember stopping for a drink in any of them?
Dave said: "The Granby Arms was on the corner with Stockley Street and was first granted a license in 1877. The usual mix of meetings, societies, sports teams and the like went on under its roof and it was still ticking over quite nicely when it was closed down because of a compulsory purchase order in the mid 1970’s when the area was redeveloped."
Dave said: "The earliest mention I could find came from 1864 when it was available to let, consisting of a ‘public House, butcher’s shop and grocer's shop’ and it was referred to as the Harborough Arms by the late 1860’s. The butcher’s side of the business went in 1879 and finally, in 1884, the grocery side was discontinued leaving it as 'just' a pub. In the mid 1960’s a road widening and developing scheme was carried out at the junction and the Harborough Arms was a victim, being demolished, making the Green Man (now Thomas A Becket) the corner pub at the junction."
Dave said: "Situated on the corner of Grove Road and Somerset Street, the Granville Arms first appeared in 1876 when the streets were being built. It was a pretty large building for a corner street pub and fully utilised its size over the years. Clubs and Associations were drawn to the Granville, it probably had more different groups using it than any other pub in the 1890’s with several cricket teams, several football teams, a couple of rugby teams and a myriad of others holding regular meetings. Time though, inevitably moves on and although still reasonably busy, it shut in 1959 and became the RAFA Club for many years. Now, like many other former pubs, it has been converted but this time into a number of houses."
Dave said: "The Horse and Groom first popped up in a directory in 1845 and stood opposite the end of Angel Lane so was visible from both Guildhall Road and Bridge Street. It was a decent sized place with stabling facilities, as you’d expect with a name like the Horse and Groom. Whether a curse had ever been put on the place is unknown, but over the years at least four landlords died while in charge there, including John Parker whose family ran it for decades. The pub managed to clock up over 100 years before closing in 1958."
Dave said: "The licence of the Saracen's Head was transferred in 1859 to the newly built pub but it certainly didn’t get off to the best of starts. The early landlords were fined many times for illegal opening hours and keeping an ‘unruly’ house. The council tried to close it down in 1904, a reprieve being given on condition that it changed its ways. Fortunately for the Saracen’s Head, it did. The clubs and societies returned and it fared fairly well over the 20th Century before going the way of so many other places and closing down in 1970."
Dave said: "The Shamrock [its potential predecessor] was in operation from 1860 to 1875 and three years later, the Roebuck showed up. The Roebuck was a well run, respectable pub and its landlords were well regarded socially in Northampton as a whole. The only real blip in its history I could find was when its license was up for removal in 1909, it survived and the council then left it alone and looked for other targets. It finally closed down in 1959."