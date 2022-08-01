1. QUEEN ELEANOR – Newport Pagnell Road

Dave said: "Previously known as The Crown Inn on Wootton Hill, the pub dated back to at least 1818 and was probably there for quite a while before. Regularly known as the ‘Old’ from 1832, it held many auctions and inquests over the years and was still trading into the 1930s, but the writing was on the wall. In early 1935 the Northampton Brewery Co was granted permission to build a new purpose built hotel further along the road from The Old Crown. The Old Crown closed on December 2, 1936 and the Queen Eleanor Hotel opened for business the next day. The whole area has changed beyond recognition since then. The Old Crown and the row of houses around it has long since disappeared. But the Queen Eleanor is as busy now as at any point in its 80 years and is in better shape for the future than many other Northampton pubs."

Photo: Dave Knibb