So many fondly-remembered Northampton pubs have shut their doors over the years but are still in the memories of their customers.
These photos - researched by Dave Knibb, the author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs' - show some of Northampton's historic stomping grounds.
1. QUEEN ELEANOR – Newport Pagnell Road
Dave said: "Previously known as The Crown Inn on Wootton Hill, the pub dated back to at least 1818 and was probably there for quite a while before. Regularly known as the ‘Old’ from 1832, it held many auctions and inquests over the years and was still trading into the 1930s, but the writing was on the wall. In early 1935 the Northampton Brewery Co was granted permission to build a new purpose built hotel further along the road from The Old Crown. The Old Crown closed on December 2, 1936 and the Queen Eleanor Hotel opened for business the next day. The whole area has changed beyond recognition since then. The Old Crown and the row of houses around it has long since disappeared. But the Queen Eleanor is as busy now as at any point in its 80 years and is in better shape for the future than many other Northampton pubs."
Photo: Dave Knibb
2. TROOPER - Market Square
Dave said: "For over 150 years, the Trooper sat near the top, left hand corner of the Market Square. It was a private house until 1750. A story in the Mercury from 1824 reveals how different times were back then. Charles Mawby, who had worked as a brewer for the landlord, Thomas Walker, for 18 months hid down in the cellars one night until the pub was locked up, then stole 22 shillings of silver from the till and made his getaway. Eventually admitting his guilt, he was sentenced to death, which was then permanently suspended. The Trooper continued into the 20th Century before its licence was objected to in 1904. The Trooper closed down in June 1905."
Photo: Dave Knibb
3. SHAKESPEARE - in Marefair
Dave said: "The Shakespeare may have been named with its next door neighbour in mind (a theatre) but was no more than a standard pub/hotel of which Northampton had many. There were no reports of any thespian persuasion, just the usual mix of fights, late nights and prostitution during the 19thCentury, a common cocktail for town pubs in those days. The earliest mention of it I could find came from 1815. It certainly made the news in June 1807 when a man refused to remove his hat for the playing of ‘God Save The King’, members of the Yeomen Cavalry in the audience drew their swords and tried to attack him, his life only being saved by other audience members who quickly spirited him away. It was closed down and demolished for more road widening in 1974."
Photo: Dave Knibb
4. LEAMINGTON HOUSE – Market Square
Dave said: "In 1843 ambitious young businessman Edmund Franklin decided to move to a premises at the top of the Market Square and by 1848 was selling a wide variety of British wines as well as running a restaurant offering ‘Chops, Steaks and Soups’ with his wife Ann. In May 1873 he retired and his son John announced that Leamington House would be closing and he was moving to the brand new Franklin’s Hotel and Restaurant. In retirement, Edmund and Ann moved to Broughton near Kettering. A measure of how successful they had been in business came from the auction of their estate in April 1904. There was a house in St Georges Place, two houses in Freehold Street, two houses in Dunster Street and four in Broad Street. The following month another auction took place of five ‘villa’ residences and 32 houses in Broughton. Quite a portfolio."
Photo: Dave Knibb