The pub has undergone a ‘complete modernisation of both the interior and exterior,’ says owners

Take a look inside this popular pub in Northampton which has been transformed following a six-figure refurbishment.

Greene King’s Spinney Hill pub, in Kettering Road, temporarily closed on January 30 as part of refurbishment works to ‘transform’ the establishment and ‘bolster’ its sports offering.

A Greene King spokesman said: “Thanks to the investment, the family friendly pub has undergone a complete modernisation of both the interior and exterior.”

The pub reopened to the public on Thursday (March 2) after four weeks of refurbishment works.

Well known for its sports offering in the area, the pub has full BT and Sky Sports packages, as well as a dedicated viewing zone at the bar. Now, it has added new 85” and 75” TVs to further improve the viewing experience, according to Greene King.

The pub also has a regular programme of events for customers to enjoy – including quiz night on a Thursday, regular open mic nights, live music, and even more to be announced over the coming weeks.

Outside, the beer garden now features an additional 100 covers alongside a heated and covered area complete with a brand-new outdoor TV, ideal for customers to enjoy all year round.

Internally, the pub has been repainted throughout, and new furniture has been added to create a “warm and inviting atmosphere,” according to Greene King.

Work has also been undertaken to improve accessibility within the pub, including a new ramp and upgrades to the disabled toilet.

The investment has also provided a boost to local recruitment, with the pub currently recruiting for a variety of roles both at the front and back of house. Those wishing to apply can do so via Indeed or Facebook.

The pub is also dog-friendly, meaning that those who want to bring their pets can do so.

History

Local historian Dave Knibb, author of 'Last Orders: A History and Directory of Northampton Pubs', gave a little bit of background to the history of the pub.

Dave said: "The Spinney Hill Hotel was the result of a concerted attempt by breweries to attain new licenses in the 1930s. Permission was granted, after many years of lobbying for it in 1935. The brand new building opened in 1936.

"The ‘dream team’ of Reg Seymour and Bertha Willmott took over in 1937. Bertha was a radio star when the radio was really the be all and end all. Born in London, she married Reg in 1918 and became adopted as our 'Northampton star’ from the 1930s onwards.

"The touch of glamour certainly worked wonders and the Spinney Hill Hotel was certainly the place to stay for quite a few years. As well as doing tours to entertain the troops during World War II, she welcomed a famous visitor in 1943 when Captain Clark Gable stayed there."

1 . Spinney Hill pub The Spinney Hill pub has undergone a major refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2 . Spinney Hill pub refurbishment The popular Greene King boozer has undergone a six-figure refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3 . Spinney Hill pub refurbishment The popular Greene King boozer has undergone a six-figure refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4 . Spinney Hill pub refurbishment The popular Greene King boozer has undergone a six-figure refurbishment Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales