A new ‘high-quality’ cocktail bar and restaurant officially opened this month (April) in Northampton town centre.

Electric Pavilion, at 10 Gold Street, opened for business earlier this month following a soft opening in December.

The Chronicle and Echo’s photographer, Kirsty Edmonds, headed down to the new venue to take some eye-catching snaps.

The establishment prides itself on good quality food and drink, and investing in young people in town.

Owner Paul Kuznecovs previously told this newspaper: "As huge supporters of our incredible town, we are honoured to have an opportunity to look after our food and drink scene and play a key role in pushing great local produce and supporting our community.

"With a simple yet skillfully executed menu that will be always prepped, cooked and served in house and a delicious cocktail menu, we are certain you will enjoy your time here.

"We have beautifully tasting dishes, thirst-quenching cocktails, with an atmosphere that will make you feel relaxed and comfortable."

The property was being used as an illegal cannabis grow in 2020 during the height of the pandemic.

Paul, who also owns the building, stumbled across the illegal operation during a routine inspection of the property and said the inside of the venue was “completely destroyed”.

“I was devastated, that was the last thing I needed to deal with. The damage was estimated to be more than £150,000 – what a nightmare,” he said.

After a year-and-a-half of trying, unsuccessfully, to rent out the property, Paul thought about opening the bar and restaurant.

"Why not? It made perfect sense. The premises used to be a restaurant before. If there is a will, there is always a way,” he said.

Paul’s overall objective is to eventually create up to 20 job opportunities, have an environment where customer satisfaction is a 'top priority', and develop staff members to achieve 'great things' in the hospitality industry.

“We invite the general public to come and taste what we have managed to achieve," Paul said.

Electric Pavilion is open from Wednesday to Saturday from 7.30am until 11pm and on Sundays from 9.30am until 6pm.

Undefined: readMore

1. New restaurant and cocktail bar New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion in Gold Street Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion in Gold Street Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion in Gold Street Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion New restaurant and cocktail bar Electric Pavilion in Gold Street Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales