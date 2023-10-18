News you can trust since 1931
PICTURES: Hundreds of revellers let loose at popular Oktoberfest event at Delapre Abbey in Northampton

Logan MacLeod
By Logan MacLeod
Published 18th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST
Updated 18th Oct 2023, 11:27 BST

Revellers dressed up in traditional Bavarian clothing and enjoyed an unforgettable experience filled with music, fun, and, of course, plenty of beer.

The event had on offer a live Oompah band, traditional food, steins of German bier, entertainment & DJs and more.

Take a look through our gallery of the weekend.

