PICTURES: Hundreds of revellers let loose at popular Oktoberfest event at Delapre Abbey in Northampton

Hundreds of revellers attended the popular Oktoberfest event in Northampton over the weekend.

The popular German-themed event took place at Delapre Abbey on Friday (October 13) and Saturday night (October 14).

Revellers dressed up in traditional Bavarian clothing and enjoyed an unforgettable experience filled with music, fun, and, of course, plenty of beer.

The event had on offer a live Oompah band, traditional food, steins of German bier, entertainment & DJs and more.

Take a look through our gallery of the weekend.

