PICTURES: Here's what popular Northampton pubs are doing for the football World Cup

Here’s what some of the most popular pubs in Northampton are doing for the football World Cup.
Chronicle and Echo contacted pubs across Northampton to ask them what their plans are for the World Cup.
The tournament will kick off on Sunday November 20 with hosts Qatar taking on Ecuador at 4pm UK time.
England will kick off their campaign the following day (Monday, November 21) against Iran at 1pm UK time.
The Three Lions’ next two group stage games will be against the USA on Friday, November 25 and then against Wales on Tuesday, November 29 at 7pm UK time.
So, what are the pubs in and around town doing for it? Take a look through our gallery to find out.
Get in touch with your pub’s plans and we will add it to the list.
1. The Squirrels in Duston
Landlady Miranda Richardson said: "We are playing it because it's the World Cup! It's our busiest time of the year and we're topping it up with football. We've got a mixture of things going on, we'll have bands on after some of the games. We have got a covered massive outdoor television, you can see it from the back of the garden! There's a lot going on. We're expecting to be really busy! The back bar is going to stay World Cup end while the front end is going to stay Christmas!"
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
2. Shipmans in Drapery
A Shipmans spokeswoman said: "We will be showing the games throughout November and December here at Shipmans. We have a big TV downstairs in our bar seating area being installed, as well as our Drum room upstairs available for hire to watch the games too. We are offering you a unique match day experience by letting large groups hire our upstairs private room that has a large flat screen TV. We offer full table service, cutting out the hassle of waiting at the bar for more drinks and food. We'll have a special match day menu available as well as match day drinks deals. Please give us a message or call on 01604 806048 for more details."
Photo: Shipmans
3. Jimmy's Sports Bar in St James
Jimmy's owner Harry Barnes said: "For the USA game, probably the biggest group game, we've got live music on afterwards, DJs on. We've also got our rooftop open which has got a retractable roof, and it's got heating up there too. We're decorating the whole building World Cup theme as well as a Christmas theme. We're anticipating it to be really busy, most of our tables now are reserved, we've got a few last tables left which are on a first come first serve basis. Two floors of football, two giant screens and 42 standard screens. We're looking forward to it!"
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds
4. The Barratts in Barrack Road
A Barratts spokeswoman said: "As always, you will be able to catch all the action throughout the entire tournament with us. We're really looking forward to it. We love the World Cup and we love Christmas time. We've got VIP table seating but it's first come first serve!"
Photo: Kirsty Edmonds