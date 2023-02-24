Opening date pushed back for new takeaway promising ‘best burgers’ in Northampton

The opening date for a new takeaway, promising “the best burgers”, has been pushed back by a week.

Burger Boi, which currently has 11 stores in the UK and plans to introduce another 15 this year, was initially meant to open its doors on February 24 – but has had to delay this by a week.

The fast food restaurant will now be opening in Wellingborough Road from midday next Friday (March 3).

Burger Boi was first established in the midlands in 2021 and is best known for its Californian smashed burgers, buttermilk fried chicken and milkshakes.

There will be 50 percent off everything the fast food chain has to offer during its opening weekend – from when it opens on March 3 until it closes on March 5.

James Maxim, one of the new managers, told this newspaper: “We could see there was a demand for great burgers and fries, and Northampton offers a key market.

“They are the best burgers by quite a distance and for anyone who likes this type of food, they won’t want to miss out.”

The team also hopes customers will enjoy the entertainment provided while they wait for their food, which includes arcade machines and music.

“The choice was made to open in Wellingborough Road as it’s the busiest part of the town,” said James. “But we’re bringing a completely unique offering.”

Though the brand is built around burgers and that is what people have come to know and love, James urges customers to give the desserts and milkshakes a try.