On the market: Northamptonshire coffee lounge and wine bar with 'Instagrammable' decor

Estate agent describes it as ‘one of the nicest coffee lounges around’

Alice Dyer
By Alice Dyer
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 11:09 GMT- 1 min read

A ‘highly rated’ and ‘unique’ coffee lounge has gone on the market less than a year after it opened within a Northamptonshire village.

Aurum's Lounge Limited in Watford village is an ‘instagrammable’ coffee lounge during the day and a wine bar by night serving hot drinks, freshly cooked pizzas, cocktails, desserts and Shisha.

The business was first established in July 2022 and has since built up an ‘excellent reputation and repeat client base during its short time of trading’, according to the agents.

Aurum's Lounge Limited in Watford village is an ‘instagrammable’ coffee lounge during the day and a wine bar. Picture via Rightmove.
Hilton Smythe said: “Hilton Smythe are delighted to welcome to the market Aurum's Lounge Limited, a highly rated unique coffee shop opportunity in Northampton.

“The business has now come to the open market due to a change in personal circumstances.“At Aurum’s Lounge, they pick and brew the best beans to make sure the coffee you enjoy will be a unique and satisfying experience for both body and mind. They thrive on being the most 'picture perfect' lounge.”

The property sits behind the newly opened 70One fine dining Indian restaurant and Shisha bar. There is a 69-space car park and a patio outside.

Hilton Symthe are currently marketing the property via Rightmove at a cost £57,500 plus business rates and charges which may apply.

The business was first established in July 2022. Picture via Rightmove.
