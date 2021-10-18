Oktoberfest proves a hit at Northampton's Becket Park

A popular beer festival returned to Northampton this year for the first time since 2018.
Oktoberfest Northampton took place on Saturday.
Speaking before the event, Tom Cullen, from Oktoberfest Northampton, said: "We’re delighted that, after working closely with the events team at Northampton council, we can bring this unique event to the local area. We hope to help bring great economic benefit to the city, by encouraging more visitors and supporting local businesses.
"It’s a great chance to celebrate and have fun with friends and family alike."
The festival included traditional Oompah bands, live music and DJs, plus authentic German cuisine, bier served in Steins, and Bratwursts.