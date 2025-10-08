The 13 Northamptonshire restaurants with prestigious AA Rosettes

Holly Allton
By Holly Allton

Food and drink writer

Published 8th Oct 2025, 13:53 BST

These restaurants have the AA’s stamp of approval 🍴

Across Northamptonshire there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 13 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 13 restaurants in Northamptonshire which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

Sign up for our daily national newsletter - in your inbox Mon-Fri

The Countryman in Staverton has one AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Elevated pub-style favourites in a relaxed inn."

1. The Countryman, Staverton

The Countryman in Staverton has one AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Elevated pub-style favourites in a relaxed inn." | Google Maps

Photo Sales
Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Daventry has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Robustly flavoured dishes in a truly historic setting."

2. Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Daventry

Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Daventry has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Robustly flavoured dishes in a truly historic setting." | Google-Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa

Photo Sales
Tresham Restaurant in Kettering has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderfully historic backdrop to vibrant modern cooking."

3. Tresham Restaurant, Kettering

Tresham Restaurant in Kettering has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderfully historic backdrop to vibrant modern cooking." | Google-Tresham Restaurant

Photo Sales
Murrays in Whittlebury has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing."

4. Murrays, Whittlebury

Murrays in Whittlebury has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing." | Google-Murrays

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:BoostNorthamptonshireRestaurants
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice