Across Northamptonshire there are a wide selection of excellent restaurants serving up a variety of cuisines.

According to the AA, there are 13 restaurants in the county which have stood out, earning themselves rosettes from the AA Rosette Scheme.

The scheme celebrates culinary excellence across the UK, awarding impressive restaurants with Rosettes - from one to five - based on factors such as quality of food, ingredients standards, preparation and much more.

Here are the 13 restaurants in Northamptonshire which have been awarded with AA Rosettes.

1 . The Countryman, Staverton The Countryman in Staverton has one AA Rosettes. An inspector said: "Elevated pub-style favourites in a relaxed inn." | Google Maps Photo Sales

2 . Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa, Daventry Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa in Daventry has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Robustly flavoured dishes in a truly historic setting." | Google-Fawsley Hall Hotel & Spa Photo Sales

3 . Tresham Restaurant, Kettering Tresham Restaurant in Kettering has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Wonderfully historic backdrop to vibrant modern cooking." | Google-Tresham Restaurant Photo Sales

4 . Murrays, Whittlebury Murrays in Whittlebury has three AA Rosettes. An AA inspector said: "Plush hotel dining near the home of motor racing." | Google-Murrays Photo Sales