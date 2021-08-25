Northamptonshire pub will award £1,000 of pub grub and pints to the 'biggest pub fan'

A Northamptonshire pub is on the hunt for the UK's biggest pub fan to reward them for their service with £1,000 worth of food and drink to enjoy with loved ones.

The Overstone Manor Greene King Pub & Carvery in Ecton Lane is searching for the ultimate pub connoisseur to be awarded the prestigious title and receive £1,000 to spend in their local pub and carvery.

General manager at the Overstone Manor, Ross Messinger, said: “After a rocky 18 months, there’s nothing better than seeing our locals back in the pub this summer, enjoying precious time surrounded by their nearest and dearest.

“From relaxing and socialising with the family to sipping pints and watching the sport with friends – there are so many reasons to enjoy the pub this summer. That’s why we’re launching our search for the UK’s biggest pub fan, to reward them for their service to their local with £1,000-worth of free pub grub and pints.

“If you think you could be Northamptonshire’s biggest pub fan, then it’s time to come forward and tell us why, as we’re giving one dedicated lover of locals the chance to spend their summer eating and drinking in their local Pub & Carvery, without spending a penny!”

The Overstone Manor announced the search after discovering that 79 percent of people ‘love’ their local, with 72 percent agreeing that summer was their favourite season to visit the pub.

A further 71 percent agreed that they had missed the pub during lockdown and 78 percent admitted to now visiting their local at least once or twice a week.

Pints in the sunshine topped the list of things people loved most about going to the pub during summer (22 percent), followed by drinking with friends (12 percent) and enjoying family meals (11 percent).

Following the findings, the Overstone Manor is calling for pub-lovers to come forward and nominate themselves for the chance to take the crown as the UK’s biggest pub fan and spend their summer sipping pints and tucking into delicious pub grub with loved ones.

Interested Northamptonshire applicants should visit the Overstone Manor Facebook page here before Tuesday, September 21 explaining in 100 words or less why they think they could be the UK’s biggest pub fan.

Full terms and conditions can be found at: https://www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pub-carvery/we-love-pubs/.

The Overstone Manor is also hosting a 'family fun day' tomorrow (Thursday, August 26) to raise money for Macmillan Cancer Support where there will be a DJ, bouncy castle, children's entertainment, bungee runs, a gladiator challenge, a bucking bronco, walking on fire and much more.