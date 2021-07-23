Northampton's takeaways and food stores given a one-star food hygiene rating during 2021

The Food Standards Agency scheme gives businesses a rating from five to zero which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

Establishments rated five are deemed to have hygiene standards which are very good, those rated zero are told urgent improvement is needed.

Rating show how well the business is doing overall, based on standards found at the time of inspection.

Local inspectors visit any place where food is handled, stored or prepared — but do not take into account quality of the food, customer service, culinary skill, presentation or comfort.

Nowhere in Northampton currently has a zero rating.

These are establishments in Northampton given a 'one' rating during 2021 who have been told they need to make major improvements to hygiene standards.

Where possible, the Chronicle & Echo attempted to contact all establishments featured a week before publication for comment.

1. Efes BBQ Restaurant, York Road, Northampton. Business type: Restaurant/Cafe/Canteen. Inspected: May 27, 2021

2. Al Madina, Kettering Road, Northampton. Business type: Retailers - other. Inspected: April 29, 2021

3. Euro Food Plus, St James Road, Northampton. Business type: Retailers - other. Inspected February 23, 2021

4. Wah Kee, Windsor Crescent, St James. Business type: Takeaway/sandwich shop. Inspected: March 9, 2021