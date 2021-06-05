Northampton's-own Gallone's Ice Cream opens new parlour in county

A new Gallone's Ice Cream parlour has opened up in Northamptonshire.

The iconic brand, which has been serving the county since 1935, opened a new branch in Towcester's Sponne Shopping Centre, in Watling Street, on Friday (May 28).

The parlour offers 24 flavours of ice-cream, seats 60 people and has a function room for children's parties.

Twelve local residents have also been employed to make up the brand new Towcester team.

Owner Aldo Gallone said the opening week has gone 'very well'.

The ice-cream boss said: "Towcester was always going to be a place we would open a parlour. It was just finding a right spot for the right price, really.

"It just seemed a natural fit. It came up nearly two years ago but, due to the dreaded covid, we put it on hold and only just started this year.

"The opening is going very well; Towcester is a lovely area, we've had a very good response. From day one they were queuing outside at 10am - that was really nice to see."

Owner Cathy Gallone echoed her husband's sentiments.

She said: "Towcester has been really welcoming and it's been very busy from the minute we open to the minute we close! It's lovely.

"I'd like to say thanks to the people of Towcester; we are a new team and everyone has been so patient."

Cathy added that the booming business has been helped by the lovely weather over the last week and the fact that people are 'so glad to be out again'.

This is the company's sixth parlour in Northamptonshire.

The Gallone family has been making ice cream since 1895.