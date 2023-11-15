Northampton station first in UK to get tasty new ticket machines
and live on Freeview channel 276
New cookie company on the block JNCK Bakery had chosen Northampton as the first station in the UK for its products to be introduced to commuters - the indulgent cookies have an amazing 90% less sugar, 50% less saturated fat, 3x protein and 5x fibre compared to other cookie products on the market.
They’ve been launched in response to increasing consumer demand for healthier products that still taste great - and were created by Alex and Sean Brassill, brothers who both love sweet treats, as well as a healthy lifestyle.
“We’re be taking our machine to a whole host of locations - Baker Street London is next, says Alex. “Huge thanks to the commuters of Northampton, this was the perfect place to start!”
Commuter Lesley Jackson said: “They are absolutely delicious. And what a great treat, not only getting more ticket machines but ticket machines that give out fantastic healthy cookies!”
Having had its official launch here in Northampton Station, the ticket machine is now going on a tour of the UK.