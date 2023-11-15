Northampton station first in UK to get tasty new ticket machines

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New cookie company on the block JNCK Bakery had chosen Northampton as the first station in the UK for its products to be introduced to commuters - the indulgent cookies have an amazing 90% less sugar, 50% less saturated fat, 3x protein and 5x fibre compared to other cookie products on the market.

They’ve been launched in response to increasing consumer demand for healthier products that still taste great - and were created by Alex and Sean Brassill, brothers who both love sweet treats, as well as a healthy lifestyle.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We’re be taking our machine to a whole host of locations - Baker Street London is next, says Alex. “Huge thanks to the commuters of Northampton, this was the perfect place to start!”

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton station chosen to launch the UK's tastiest ticket machine

Commuter Lesley Jackson said: “They are absolutely delicious. And what a great treat, not only getting more ticket machines but ticket machines that give out fantastic healthy cookies!”