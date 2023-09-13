Northampton McDonald’s celebrates 2022 MONOPOLY game winner by installing ‘Walk of Fame’ star

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Think you can’t win big at the MONOPOLY game? Think again! In 2022, 77 million peelies were peeled, and 10 million prizes were claimed compared to 6 million in 2021. In 2022 Winford Armstrong (pictured), a musician from Northampton, couldn’t believe his luck when he won one of the top prizes - a £2,000 TUI Holiday. Winford, his partner and their two small children enjoyed a trip to Turkey all by playing and winning the McDonald’s MONOPOLY game!

When asked about his win,Winford commented: “I was on my break at work when I remembered I had a few stickers to scan, it flashed up that I had won a free property before saying I’d completed a set and I’d won a holiday! I was super happy, jumping around the work canteen telling my friends I’d won a holiday! I never believed we could go on the holiday of our dreams by playing McDonald’s MONOPOLY game but here we are! It’s absolutely amazing.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad