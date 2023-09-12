Northampton McDonald’s celebrates 2022 MONOPOLY game winner by installing ‘Walk of Fame’ star

Watch more videos on Shots!

To mark the return of everyone’s favourite game, McDonald’s is celebrating the big wins of 2022 by installing ‘Walk of Fame’ stars into the restaurants of local winners.

Think you can’t win big at the MONOPOLY game? Think again! In 2022, 77 million peelies were peeled, and 10 million prizes were claimed compared to 6 million in 2021. In 2022 Winford Armstrong (pictured), a musician from Northampton, couldn’t believe his luck when he won one of the top prizes - a £2,000 TUI Holiday. Winford, his partner and their two small children enjoyed a trip to Turkey all by playing and winning the McDonald’s MONOPOLY game!

When asked about his win,Winford commented: “I was on my break at work when I remembered I had a few stickers to scan, it flashed up that I had won a free property before saying I’d completed a set and I’d won a holiday! I was super happy, jumping around the work canteen telling my friends I’d won a holiday! I never believed we could go on the holiday of our dreams by playing McDonald’s MONOPOLY game but here we are! It’s absolutely amazing.”

Celebrating 2022 McDonald's Monopoly BIG winner in Northampton with 'Walk of Fame' star

McDonald’s invited Winford down to his local McDonald’s restaurant in Riverside Retail Park, Northampton on the MONOPOLY game launch date, where he was presented with his very own Walk of Fame star to celebrate his big MONOPOLY game win.