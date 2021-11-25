Northampton Mayor cuts the ribbon as new Starbucks opens doors to its latest coffee shop TODAY
Free gifts for first 150 visiting Kingsthorpe location with 'a contemporary design'
Coffee fans in Northampton will get another spot to order up a skinny latte when Starbucks opens in doors on Thursday (November 25).
Town Mayor Rufia Ashraf and Esther Goodger from charity partner, Northamptonshire Association for the Blind, will host a ribbon-cutting at 10.30am.
Complimentary Starbucks gift bags — including a reusable cup — will be offered to the first 150 customers to visit the store in Kingsthorpe Centre with a ‘golden ticket’ hidden in ten random bags offering customers the additional chance to win Starbucks merchandise or beverages.
The store — one of 33,000 around the globe — has created 15 jobs and Starbucks' Elanor Stevens said: “We are excited to open our new store in Northampton and look forward to welcoming the local community.
"The team will continue to closely follow the latest guidance from both the government and health authorities to keep everyone safe.”
The store has a contemporary design offering customers the opportunity to enjoy a coffee and relax with the comfortable seating and free wi-fi.
