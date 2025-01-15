Northampton farm shop and cafe approved on rural estate creating 19 full time jobs

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to bring a new farm shop and cafe development to an agricultural site near Northampton have been approved.

A new farm shop and cafe that will champion local food producers in the county will be coming soon to a former agricultural site near Northampton.

West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) approved plans to convert an old farm building on West Lodge Farm, near Courteenhall, on January 9. The developer Courteenhall Estate hopes to attract visitors who will be encouraged to explore scenic trails and wildflower meadows surrounding the cafe and shop.

The former fertiliser store will be completely revamped to make way for a joint farm shop and cafe accessed from the main entrance and two industrial units at the rear of the building. The new attraction will also provide 53 vehicle parking bays for visitors on site.

Courteenhall Estate is working with Appetite Me, a specialist in rural diversification, retail and hospitality, to deliver and manage the farm shop and café. Its proposed opening hours will be between 8am and 6pm on weekdays and 8am to 5pm at weekends and the scheme will create 19 full-time jobs.

Dr Johnny Wake, managing partner of Courteenhall Estate, said: “This development is deeply rooted in the principles of sustainability and regeneration, reflecting Courteenhall’s regenerative farming practices, where every activity and facility will serve as a tangible example of how responsible land stewardship, sustainability, and holistic living can be seamlessly integrated into daily life.

“A key part of the offer will see us championing local food producers in Northamptonshire and the wider UK farming community at a time when the sector is facing a number of challenges.”

The shop and cafe will offer a curated selection of artisan goods, estate preserves, baked treats, and sustainable products from the farm, local producers and the wider UK farming community.

Managing Director of Appetite Me, Robert Tate, said: “We are excited to partner with Courteenhall Estate, aligning our shared commitment to local, artisan food and thoughtful design to create a unique, customer-focused experience that drives both community connection and commercial success.”

The former farmyard consists of several agricultural buildings which have already been converted for commercial and industrial use. A new access route from Courteenhall Road will also be built to prevent farm shop and cafe visitors from running into delivery vehicles and business unit traffic.

WNC planning committee members unanimously voted to approve the plans.

According to the applicant, work is expected to start on the site at West Lodge Farm within the next few months.