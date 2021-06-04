Northampton couple preparing to host fourth ‘Big Afternoon Tea Weekend’ to raise money for hospital

Phil and Sue Adkins (centre), their son, Rob and partner Shannon (left), daughter Emma with partner Andrew (right). Photo: Northamptonshire Health Charity.

A Northampton couple who host an annual afternoon tea weekend are busy making scones, cheese twists and more in preparation for this year’s event.

Phil and Sue Adkins, from Delapre, first started the ‘Big Afternoon Tea Weekend’ in 2017 to raise money for Dementia UK and a ward at Northampton General Hospital as Phil’s dad was dealing with the disease.

After hosting four sessions of 25 people in their garden over the course of a weekend, the couple raised £1,800.

An afternoon tea made by Phil and Sue for a previous year's event.

The popularity of the event has since continued, so much so that it was adapted to takeaway, collection and delivery last year, whereby Phil and Sue packaged the afternoon teas for people to enjoy in their own homes.

Now the couple is preparing for another busy afternoon tea weekend which will be held this weekend (June 5 and June 6) to raise money for the heart centre at the Cliftonville hospital.

Phil said: “We are a big family and in the first year of the event my mum and dad were both not well so we wanted to do something for charity.

“Sue was keen to raise money by making afternoon teas as she loves baking.

“The four sessions of 25 worked really well on the first and second year and we planned to do it again last year, but obviously we couldn’t so we ordered some pack up boxes and did deliveries and collections from the front door.

“It was even more successful and we raised £2,600.”

Each session was fully booked by early 2021, as Phil says people are always asking about the event.

But as the response to the takeaway service was so good, the duo and their team will also offer it again this year, alongside the four sittings of 25 people in their garden.

With the pre-order takeaways, the amount of afternoon teas to prepare totals 170, meaning 170 homemade scones, 170 home cheese twists and 170 homemade, individual cheesecakes.

Phil added: “We make as much of it as possible, like the sausage rolls and cheese twists and others chip in with homemade brownies.

“We weren’t sure how it would go this year, but it appears from early sales that we should match last year’s total, which is great.

“We chose the heart centre this year as my mum was taken in to have a pacemaker fitted earlier this year.

“It’s just our way to give a bit back to the hospital for the care they have given to all our family members.