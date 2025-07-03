Northampton blogger reveals venue she believes is going to make it ‘huge’ this summer

A Northampton blogger has revealed the venue she believes is going to make it “huge” this summer, as well as the food and drink establishments she will be frequenting.

Chanelle Bradshaw, who is known to her Instagram followers as @food.and.frolics, set up her page in September 2019 after being made redundant from her former role at Avon.

She wanted to document the lovely locations she visited across the county, as she believed many people did not realise how much was going on in Northampton and the variety of businesses available to shop from.

Chanelle previously told the Chronicle & Echo: “I was guilty of going to chains and with that time off work, I was going out and finding new places I didn’t know were there. I was in a bubble of corporate life chains before that.”

Chanelle soon realised how much of a connection could be built with those who run independent businesses, and it was the team behind Saints Coffee in St Giles’ Street who she got to know first.

The blogger even secured her current role as PR and social media manager at Pulse Magazine through her account, which has now amassed more than 4,000 followers.

Prior to having her three-year-old daughter Freya, Chanelle’s focus was on food and drink businesses – but now she finds comfort in discovering child-friendly locations and connecting with the mum community.

One venue she looks forward to visiting soon is Mission Chicken, which was opened by brothers Matt and James Ingram at the former Buddies Diner site in Dychurch Lane at the end of May. The pair also run highly rated venues The Smoke Pit and Hops and Chops.

“I think that’s going to be huge,” said Chanelle. “Every single person I speak to has positive reviews. I think it’ll grow over the summer and I’m constantly being asked if I’ve been yet.”

Chanelle believes that people are “absolutely” more likely to visit and support hospitality venues over the summer months, as the sunshine makes them more inclined to be outside and sociable.

As a mother, Chanelle is drawn to pub gardens as they are the ideal location for children to run around and to enjoy catching up with friends and family over nibbles.

Among her recommendations for venues across Northamptonshire are The Tollemache Arms, Wig & Walnut, The Windhover, Fox and Hounds, Cromwell Cottage, The Charles Bradlaugh, and The Flavour Trailer.

She appreciates these businesses for different reasons – including their mixture of indoor and outdoor seating, how accommodating they are for groups with children, spacious outdoor areas, quality food and seasonal menus.

Street food pop-up Bite Street NN is also among Chanelle’s favourites, particularly as you can be spontaneous and decide to visit on the day itself.

With a daughter to keep busy, Chanelle recommends Chester House, Lamport Hall, Holdenby House and Rushden Lakes for their family-friendly events throughout the summer.

To check out Chanelle Bradshaw’s Instagram blog, visit @food.and.frolics on Instagram here.